How Jennifer Lopez trains and what she eats at 53

We saw her naked, in all her beauty as an ultra-curated fifty-three year old and careful to best preserve the skin, the curves, the tone. Jennifer Lopez embodies a model of female empowerment not only in terms of work and personal success, but also in self-care.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Without too many obsessions, the pop star, who is also an actress and entrepreneur, knows how to preserve her psychophysical balance and which small gestures of well-being to become allies.

He talks about it openly through his newsletter On the JLowhich periodically collects the questions that the fans ask her, to which she answers personally and complete with “private” photographs.

Lately Jennifer revealed what it is his usual workoutwhat he eats after training and his diet in general.

«When I’m trying to lose a few pounds, my training is all about doing weightlifting for three or four days a week combined with cardio activity. Typically, I start with 30 minutes of cardio and then continue with the weights for another 30 to 40 minutes“, explains.

“Some days I do the legs, then the back and shoulders and finally the upper body. It just depends on the day. Sometimes I can finish the entire workout in an hour if I try hard! The point is, as we grow and mature, we begin to lose muscle and have pain. Being able to make our bodies stronger through weight lifting is really something that makes me feel more stamina and power. A feature that, together with stretching, agility and the ability to move, are the most important things for well-being ».

As for his 53-year-old diet, JLo preferred to share a photo directly, in which shows a typical dinnercharacterized by cooked vegetables (carrots in primis), raw vegetables (mixed salad) and proteins represented specifically by meatballs.