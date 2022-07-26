Hit or miss? Reese Witherspoon risks her dress at the premiere of ‘Surface’

yesterday was the premiere of Surfacedirected and produced by Sam Miller (I could destroy you) about Sophie, a woman who has suffered a head injury that has caused extreme memory loss and, as she begins to put the pieces of her life together thanks to her family and friends, she also begins to question whether what has been Said is what he has really lived.





The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine, the production company he founded. Reese witherspoon and made her one of the richest actresses in the world. Of course, the protagonist of Big Little Lies did not want to miss the presentation of Surface and posed before the flashes with a look that has not left anyone indifferent.

Witherspoon appeared on the red carpet in a signature white dress Schiaparelli with a most original design that has left us quite confused, since it does not go with the style of the actress.

Reese Witherspoon at the premiere of ‘Surface’ GTRES

The dress, cut above the knee and marked shoulder pads, clung to her silhouette marking each curve, but it was the rhinestone design the real protagonist of the garment, simulating some ribs, the pelvis and the femur.

In recent seasons, Schiaparelli has opted to reflect the female body in its entirety, including even the bones. This bold and modern design out of place in Witherspoon’s closetwhich is more towards the most glamorous and classic designs, as we could see a week ago at the preview of the wild girl.

For that occasion, the artist opted for a strapless dress in a barbie pink from Emilia Wickstead’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which would have fallen in love with Elle Woods, her character from A very legal blonde.

Reese Witherspoon at the premiere of ‘Wild Girl’. GTRES

As we can see, these are two completely different styles, while the first is very sophisticated and risky at the same time, the second is sweeter and more romantic. Neither the hairstyle nor the makeup correspond to the same aesthetic, making a quite a risky decision.

It may be that Petra Flannery, her stylist, is renewing Reese Witherspoon’s wardrobe and looking for a more powerful and strong image, leaving aside the ‘naive’ looks of the actress or simply experimenting with different styles to create a big impact. The latter is undoubtedly what he has achieved by far.

