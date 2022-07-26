Here the memes of Lupita Nyong’o and Nicole Kidman

One of the most outstanding at the Oscar awards gala was undoubtedly the winner for “Best Supporting Actress” Lupita Nyong’o, and that is that she captivated with her look on the red carpet.

Lupita Nyong’o

The interpreter of Mexican descent shone in a gold dress with touches of pink flowers. In addition, she wore a high hairstyle and small earrings with the figure of roses. It is important to mention that Lupita Nyong’o’s brilliant dress belongs to the Prada brand.

Inside the theater her eyes were very close to those affected by Chris Rock’s comment, as she was sitting behind Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. At first when everyone believed that it was something acted, her look said it all when she was surprised and they noticed her on social networks, so she is the queen of memes after the ceremony.

And it is that the actress did not know what to do, whether to laugh or remain unmoved to see what Will Smith shouted from his seat. The moment undoubtedly generated a lot of discomfort for the protagonist of ’12 Years a Slave’.

There was another in which they remembered that without a doubt Lupita has been part of two of the most unforgettable moments of an Oscar delivery, since it is to remember when she was part of the most famous selfie in history in the same year in which she won as “Best Supporting Actress”

Nicole Kidman

The star of ‘Moulin Rouge’ and also Oscar winner Nicole Kidman was another of those captured in photographs that immediately went viral as she looked full of laughter at what happened and very surprised without understanding very well what had happened.

In they alluded to the way in which the actress saw Sebastián Yatra while interpreting the song ‘Dos Oruguitas’ from the winning film ‘Encanto’.