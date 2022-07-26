He was the teacher of Jorge Campos in Pumas but Ochoa cut short his career in El Tri

Jorge Campos / Guillermo Ochoa

July 25, 2022 8:06 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Without a doubt, Mexican soccer has brought great Mexican goalkeepers to professionalism: Oscar Pérez, Oswaldo Sánchez, Antonio Carbajal, Pablo Larios, among many others. But without a doubt, the legend of Jorge Campos in El Tri is invaluable, since he is considered the best goalkeeper of the last quarter century.

Jorge Campos he earned his influence within football, and that is why what is related to his career gives him a certain relevance. That is why today we will talk about who was his teacher in UNAM Cougarsbecause he inherited the goal when he was just starting out as a professional goalkeeper.

More news from Cougars:

The Pumas legend that exploded before the signing of Dani Alves

Palermo Ortiz uncovers the reason why Alves came to Pumas

We are talking about Adolf Riverswho after leaving some champion Pumas came by chance of fate to America club. Ríos at that time managed to be crowned with the azulcremas in 2002, also being a goalkeeper for the Mexican National Team. However, the arrival of Guillermo Ochoa would end up taking over as goalkeeper for both teams.

The day of Ríos left the bow to Ochoa

Ríos has always spoken well of the role of William Ochoa under the 3 sticks, making it clear that it is an honor for him to have inherited the goal both in the Mexican National Team and with the Águilas del América. And time has not been wrong, because it seems that the goalkeeper will be able to establish himself as a starter for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.