“He invited me to his house for a night together”

Eckmann, the details of the flirtation with Cristiano Ronaldo

Alyson Eckmann used his TikTok profile to upload a video in which he revealed the details of the evening in which Cristiano Ronaldo he invited her to his house. Born in the United States, more precisely in Seattle, Alyson has seen her popularity grow dramatically after winning Big Brother Vip. She currently has over 250,000 followers on TikTok and over 287,000 on Instagram. “I hosted the Cristiano Ronaldo event for his new perfume. Alla party we began to converse and he invited me to his house. I told him no, because I would have to work the next day. I knew what would happen if I went to his house “Eckmann said. “My friend, who was there with me, said: ‘Aly, you can’t say no, please.’ So I said to Cristiano: you have to send me a driver to take me to my house when I say so. ‘ left the party. We ended up at his house and had a few glasses of champagne. Then, around 3 am, I told him I wanted to go home and he sent me with his driver. When we left the house, he he asked for the number and we wrote to each other for a month, but nothing special: ‘Hi, how are you. What are you doing? I’m working. I’m at my house. Things like that. And that stopped.’