Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: the villain will have connections with all the characters

In an interview with Screen Rant during Marvel’s press activity at SDCC 2022, Chukwudi Iwujiwill play the High Evolutionary, villain of the film, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3shared the first details about the character presented during the SDCC.

The Peacemaker actor says the High Evolutionary “has been around for eons” and is closely connected to many characters in the film and has influenced their “lives in a not-so-nice way”:

“The High Evolutionary, who has been around for eons, is actually connected to a lot of characters in this film. I’ve heard a lot about Rocket in particular, but he’s actually connected to a lot of people. Let’s just say that he has influenced the lives of many people in a way that is not exactly pleasant. “

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillanwith Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Together with them are the newcomers to the MCU Daniela Melchior, Will PoulterMaria Bakalova And Chukwudi Iwujiwith Poulter confirming he is playing the role of Adam Warlock. Chukwudi Iwuji it is instead the new interpreter who will be the villain, the High Evolutionary.