Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: How did Gamora’s death change Star Lord?

During the San Diego ComicCon, a Chris Pratt was asked how Star-Lord is coping with Gamora’s loss in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We have seen his rightly shocked reaction to him when he learned of the death of his beloved at the hands of his father, Thanos, and his being even more upset at the fact that the Gamora of the past, with whom he comes into contact in Endgamedoes not recognize it.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 we will have a chance to see how Star Lord is assimilating this mourning. Here’s what Pratt said about it: “Gamora is Star-Lord’s love of life; the romantic love of his life. He has dealt with the loss of Yondu and, of course, his mother. And now he is dealing with the loss of Gamora, the only person he found who truly knew and loved him. And now she doesn’t know who he is. This really had a profound impact on him personally and on his ability to be a leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. “

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillanwith Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Together with them are the newcomers to the MCU Daniela Melchior, Will PoulterMaria Bakalova And Chukwudi Iwujiwith Poulter confirming he is playing the role of Adam Warlock. Chukwudi Iwuji it is instead the new interpreter who will be the bad one, the High Evolutionary.