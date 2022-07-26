Greetings to Helen Mirren, queen of original looks and polka dot prints

P.perfectly aware of what works best for her, Helen Mirren loves to experiment with fashion and unexpected and unconventional tailoring cuts. Especially when it comes to his favorite print, namely the polka dots.

Helen Mirren, “The Queen” of polka dots

In this period she is engaged in the laughings of “Fast & Furious 10” next to Vin Diesel, but the protagonist of “The Queen” she is also L’Oréal brand ambassador since 2014. A glam role that leads her to events and fashion shows around the world, like the one at the launch of the line Age Perfect Cosmetics dedicated to mature skin. When she arrived in California with a midi dress from Alessandra Rich’s spring 2020 collection.

The British star chooses i polka dots or the print a polka dots for the elegant day event. Modernized with the cut of the wrap dress, the oblique band that turns into a belt and the reinforced shoulder straps which add an unexpected solidity to the silhouette.

The black dress with effect see through

At the evening premiere of the film “The good liar” instead, the British star opts for a black and flared model from the Goat Fashion brand. With the neck straight and the side straps, has a double layer long sleeve in tulle with the glitter polka dots and it tie neckline.

The sophisticated and timeless look is completed with the black pumps opaque with the kitten-heel, thevintage style clock and the pair of eye-catching rings.

The total look with an Ascot style hat

In the life of a great English lady, a day cannot be missing Derbyshire Festival, one of the horse show most prestigious in the United Kingdom and a social event that historically demands outfit flashy. Here too the actress has no doubts and chooses the polka dot pattern.

This time, however, the dots are in size macro and in version ensemle. The straight line dress with empire-style embossing is in pendant with the overcoatwhich has maxi lapels like the brim of the hat accompanied by mega staple. A surreal, extravagant and self-deprecating elegance that only those who attend the famous English horse races can understand.

