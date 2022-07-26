Grandfather’s Day: Most Beautiful Colombian Katanas

These Colombian women are remembered by viewers not only for their talent, but also for their beauty.

His last appearances have been in the series Primate and This story rings a bell, however, it has been his foray into onlyfans which has led to be a trend recently, because on the platform the actress shows her most sensual side.

Is a 55-year-old Colombian actress and model born in Bogotá a ‘rola’ that, thanks to her light eyes and blonde hair, managed to position herself in the world of entertainment as one of the most beautiful women.

The list of beautiful actresses, singers and presenters is endless, however, on this occasion, we want to show you 13 ‘catanas’ that have been c Considered by Internet users as a ‘sex symbol’.

2. Paola Turbay remembered for being Miss Colombia in 1991 and first runner-up in Miss Universe 1992, Paola Turbay 51 years oldis an actress who leaves anyone who looks at her breathless, because her natural beauty, It is the result of many years of exercise and good nutrition. Their 90-61-92 are highly commented on in their social networksbecause each new photography by Paola Turbay boasting his curvaceous figure is flattered by his followers.

3. Kathy Saenz With extensive experience as an actress, presenter and former beauty queen, Kathy Sáenz, 50, decided to get away from the television cameras, apparently definitely, since according to her husband Sebastian Martinez he was getting sick from the long and grueling hours of recording. Now this woman remembered for her performance in the RCN channel telenovela Prohibited games (2005-2006), where there were many scenes in which he was seen wearing his slim figurecontinues to be one of the actresses most remembered and loved by viewers, yes, without neglecting that Despite the years, she still looks just as beautiful.

4. Luly Bossa She is a 58-year-old actress from Cartagena.considered as a sex symbol, Well, viewers still remember what it was like in its golden age, days when women accepted pose semi nude and pregnant for the cover of a national magazine. It was at that time that her beauty and great body began to be a trend, because everyone talked about how beautiful she is Luly Bossa. Now for those who still string and admire it, the actress ventured into OnlyFans, a platform in which he charges around 43,000 Colombian pesos for accessing his private content.

5. Sofia Vergara Known nationally and internationally, the ‘Toti’ as it is also called Sofia Vergara is part of the list of the most beautiful women in the world and of course, if this actress from Barranquilla has an indescribable beauty, which added to her talent makes boomWell, let’s remember that when the Colombian stepped on American soil, everyone talked about her, they wanted to hire her and know details of her life.

6. Amparo Grisales One of the most famous, loved and ‘hated’ Colombian celebrities in television history is Amparo Grisales, because due to its grandeur, beauty and talent, the 65-year-old actress and model from Manizalesis one of the most talked about women. Considered as the ‘Diva’ of Colombia, Amparo Grisales raises hundreds of questions, because it is unknown if he is really that age or what he has done to keep her body in such good condition, because the years have passed, but she still looks the same like when he started in show business.

7. Marcela Carvajal Few are the sensual images what do you have of this 53-year-old actress from Bogota, So throughout his career Marcela Carvajal has been shown as very demure womanhowever, doing an exhaustive search on her social networks, we managed to find a photograph that highlights her beauty, since she interprets it from Alejandra Maldonado in the soap opera Till money do us part She wears a red dress that shows why she is one of the actresses considered the most beautiful.

8. Paula Andrea Betancourt For several years now nothing has been heard about the former beauty queen Paula Andrea Betancourt, Well, apparently, after she was a participant in a Colombian reality television contest, the woman decided to dedicate herself to her facet of businesswoman and occasionally as a model. Also, now with four children, Paula Andrea is dedicated to them ya your love affair with dermatologist Luis Miguel Zabaleta. Luckily, within this busy schedule, the former queen from time to time shares photos of her day to day, images that show that Even at 50 years old, Betancourt looks like 30.

9. Vienna Ruiz the eternal entertainment presenter Viena Ruiz Known for her long, toned legs, she changed ‘from heaven to earth’. Now lives with his mother and four children in Medellin, from time to time he is part of small projects of the local television of the ‘eternal spring’, but this 53 year old woman She assures that she prefers to be away from the media chaos of entertainment, although it should be noted that her followers continue to remember her for her beauty.

10. Linda Lucia Callejas Was born in medellin, She is 51 years old and is currently dedicated to her career as an actress and as a singer, however, it was the participation of Linda Lucia Callejas in the National Beauty Contest in 1989 representing the department of Antioquia, the image that her followers continue to keep of her, as she is a woman who has managed to capture the attention of men and women for her beauty. Currently she has been seen related to cinema and music, but her words about “Live and let live” have been the ones that have had her in the media’s magnifying glass, since the Paisa actress has responded to several criticisms from Internet users about her physical appearancewhich for us is perfect, or what do you think?

11. Isabella Santodomingo Is a 54-year-old Colombian actress, writer and presenterwhich now uses its social networks to share memes and make your fans happy. The last appearances of isabella santodomingo on television was in Master Chef Celebrity 2019-2020a culinary contest that served for many viewers to remember the beauty of the Barranquilla woman, because with her black hair and light eyes, she was for many years a ‘sex symbol’ of Creole entertainment.

12. Catherine Siachoque Stepping on the fifth floor and with the firm decision not to have children, the wife of Miguel Varoni, Catherine Siachoque, She is one of the women cataloged with best body of the Colombian show business, and it is not for less, because this Bogota actress with her almost 90-60-90 manages to make Internet users fall in love with her slender figure, the one they recently saw in the series dark desire broadcast by Netflix.