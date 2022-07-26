Goodbye Diego Valdes? Two players from America begin to earn ownership

Despite the poor results in Liga MX, in the Águilas there are two soccer players who have made merits to be undisputed starters.

the things in America are not going according to what was planned in the Opening 2022but Fernando Ortíz hopes to reverse the poor results that today have the team in the lower part of the general table of Liga MX.

One of the The most criticized players at this start of the competition has been Diego Valdéssince the version offered by the Chilean during the Clausura 2022 dropped considerably for this second half of the year.

More and more fans are asking Tano Ortíz to feel Valdés so that he learns that he is not essential in the eleven of the Eagles. and according to the statistics there are two midfielders who have made merits to be starters.

After four dates played in Liga MX, Alvaro Fidalgo Y Jonathan dos Santos they are in the Top 5 midfielders with the most accurate passes they have in the last third in attack.

On Jona’s side it is clear that the coaching staff has it considered as one of the containmentMeanwhile he Spaniard had to earn his place after being on the bench in the first few games. Now, many ask that Fidalgo take the place of Diego Valdés as playmaker, but that will be Fernando Ortíz’s decision.

