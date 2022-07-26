Getting an iPhone 12 for less than 700 euros is possible with the latest Amazon offer

Now you can get the brand new Apple iPhone 12 for just 699 euros with the latest Amazon offer.

Pick a new iPhone it is never an easy task. There are many options available on the market, but it is clear that one of the most recommended in 2022 is the iPhone 12. Taking into account the few differences with the iPhone 13, the truth is that normally It is a good purchase option considering that you will save enough and despite this you will have the best.

The performance of the iPhone 12 is spectacular Thanks to the A14 Bionic chip, its camera system is brilliant and behaves great in practically any situation, and in addition to having all the news and advantages of iOS 15, it will soon have iOS 16 with all the improvements that this implies. For this very reason, Getting an iPhone 12 for just 699 euros as possible right now on Amazon is an opportunity you can’t refuse.

iPhone 12 See on Amazon.es:Apple iPhone 12

Take an iPhone 12 for only 699 euros with the latest Amazon offer

As we mentioned, the iPhone 12 is one of the most recommended phones from the actuality. Integrate a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, which in addition to having an ideal size looks great in practically any situation. Furthermore, its system 12 MP dual camera with wide angle and ultra wide angle It offers amazing features such as Night mode, Deep Fusion or Smart HDR to offer the best results.

The power of this phone is spectacular thanks to its processor, the same piece that allows you to use the full potential of the 5G networks, and the 64 GB of internal storage is usually enough in many cases. Also, the iPhone 12 comes with Ceramic Shieldachieving good protection against bumps and scratches.

In this way, the iPhone 12 becomes one of the best purchase options if you are looking for a new durable mobile phone and do not want to spend too much. In autumn you can update it for free to the new iOS 16and with the latest Amazon offer it can be yours again for only 699 euros as long as you choose the blue color midnight.

iPhone 12 See on Amazon.es:Apple iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Specifications

The iPhone 12 is one of the most recommended smartphones of the year, with very balanced specifications and price. The iPhone 12 has great cameras, a good design, and now an incredible price. These are its official specifications:

A premium design in aluminum and glass.

in aluminum and glass. Screen Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1 with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels.

with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels. Protection Ceramic Shield stronger than any other smartphone glass.

stronger than any other smartphone glass. 5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality.

for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality. Processor A14 Bionic the fastest chip in a smartphone.

the fastest chip in a smartphone. Advanced dual camera system 12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle.

12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle. Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with DolbyVision .

3 and 4K HDR video recording with . 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. FaceID the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world.

the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world. IP68 water resistance 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

6 meters up to 30 minutes. Accessory Compatibility MagSafe which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging.

which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging. iOS 15 with all its news and upgradable to iOS 16 after summer.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission. Join the iPadizate bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.