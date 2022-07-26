Get the Annihilator Antenna pickaxe in Fortnite by logging in through GeForce NOW

Get the good vibes whether you stay at home or decide to go out! With NVIDIA GeForce NOW, you can play Fortnite on Windows PC, macOS, iOS Safari, Android phones and tablets, Android TV, NVIDIA SHIELD TV, 2022 Samsung TVs, and select LG TV models via the streaming service at Cloud. (More information on device compatibility can be found here.) GeForce NOW is free to all gamers who choose a free GeForce NOW subscription.

To spread the good vibes even further, all players who log into Fortnite via GeForce NOW between July 21 at 18:00 CEST and August 5 at 05:59 CEST will receive the annihilator antenna peak! Players will receive this pickaxe starting August 11, 2022 ET.

All GeForce NOW gamers can play Fortnite with touch controls on the phone (iOS Safari + select Android phones and tablets), a mouse and keyboard combination on most GeForce NOW compatible devices, or with a controller oneverybody GeForce NOW compatible devices. For more information (including how to link your NVIDIA account to Epic), check out our GeForce NOW FAQ!

Annihilator Antenna Pickaxe FAQ

I’m logged into Fortnite, but the Annihilator Antenna pickaxe isn’t showing up. Why does that happen?

Players who log into Fortnite via GeForce NOW for the duration of the promotion (July 21, 18:00 CEST to August 5, 2022, 05:59 CEST) will receive the pickaxe starting August 11, 2022. 2022 ET (It may take a few hours to see the gift box containing the pickaxe.)

How do I start playing Fortnite on GeForce NOW?

First, you will need to sign up for the service. GeForce NOW offers three types of subscriptions: free, priority, and RTX 3080. Check out the GeForce NOW subscription page for full details on the different plans, including pricing, length of gaming sessions, priority access to game servers or graphics performance.

Once you’ve signed up for the service, you can play Fortnite with GeForce NOW Cloud Streaming via the GeForce NOW app or through a browser. The service offers standalone apps for Windows PC, macOS, Android, Android TV, and LG TV.

Applications for Windows PC and macOS can be downloaded from the GeForce NOW download page; those of Android and Android TV, from the Google Play Store; and that of LG TV, from the LG Content Store.

The supported browsers for GeForce NOW are: Chrome (for gaming on Chromebook, PC, and Mac), iOS Safari (for gaming on iPhone and iPad), and Edge. Please note that GeForce NOW for Edge is currently in beta.

GeForce NOW games (also Fortnite) can be run from the NVIDIA Games app for SHIELD TV.

On 2022 Samsung TVs, GeForce NOW can be accessed through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Is the Annihilator Antenna Pickaxe exclusive to players who log into Fortnite via GeForce NOW for the duration of the promotion?

No. The Annihilator Antenna pickaxe will be available for purchase in the item shop at a later date.