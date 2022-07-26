Gal Gadot: this is what she looked like at 20, when she was in the Israeli army | Celeb from United States nnda nnlt | SHOWS

consecrated as a world star thanks to her “Wonder Woman” character, actress Gal Gadot has achieved some international fame in the world of great movie superheroes, especially in a field led by great characters such as Christian Bale, Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth. However, the Israeli model has also made it clear that women also have great skills in the contemporary acting plane.

Gadot, who is currently 37 years old, not only stands out in the recording sets and fictional characters on the big screen, because at 18 he managed to win the title of “Miss Israel 2004″, representing her country in the pageant “Miss Universe in 2004″although finally he did not manage to enter the top of finalists.

Remembered as the “sweet and nice”, Gal Gadot managed to represent her country in the distant 2004 (Photo: REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe LP, LLLP/HO)

However, one of the lesser-known facets of the Petah Tikva-born has to do with her family origins, since it turns out that the artist She is the daughter of Holocaust survivors, since her family managed to escape the horror of totalitarianism when she was just a child.

In fact, Galdot herself revealed that at just 12 years old she became a heroine for the first time, although it was not in fiction under the role of the “Wonder Woman”but when she observed that an infant of just 6 years old was drowning in the sea, so she decided to act immediately and rescue him from the jaws of the ocean.

HE WAS ALSO A SOLDIER

Although she already dazzled with her great abilities as a heroine since she was a child, Gal also received the call from her homeland to do her military service as a soldier, which is why she had to put a stop to her dreams as a model and celebrity in the acting world.

In addition to being a model, Gadot also served his country (Photo: Maxim Magazine)

In that line, the one born in Israel he had to put a stop to his functions to serve his country in tactical maneuvers, handling of weapons and personal defense of all kinds, which also helped him to work in major Hollywood productions throughout his vast career.

This is what the Israeli looked like in her time of military service (Photo: Maxim Magazine)

Among the main films that Gal starred in are “Fast and Furious”, “Red Alert”, “Relentless Mind” and, of course, “Wonder Woman”, the latter being the film of the seventh art that brought her the greatest fame and international friction. to his career.