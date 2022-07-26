Full WWE Raw card revealed July 25, 2022

USA Network will air the Episode number 1,522 of WWE Monday Night Raw this Monday, July 25, 2022 live from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Our editor Federico Guerendiain will be in charge of sending us everything that is carried out through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the specialized medium Fightful has revealed the billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program. Next, we leave you with the billboard scheduled for today:



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw July 25, 2022

The show will open with a segment called in the script as “fight between Logan Paul and The Miz”

Roman Reigns promo in the ring

Drew McIntyre vs. theory

Bobby Lashey and Drew McIntyre vs. Theory and Sheamus (Ridge Holland and Butch will also be present)

Rey Mysterio’s 20th anniversary celebration in WWE

The Mysteries vs. Judgment Day

Bianca Belair Promo

Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop (with Nikki ASH at ringside)

“Impaulsive TV” Hosted by Logan Paul

AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler vs. Alpha Academy

The Bloodlines vs. Riddle and the Street Profits



WWE Raw schedules July 25, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

20:00: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of July 26: Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early on July 26): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

