From Chiara Ferragni to Hailey Bieber, the VIPs rediscover the white tank top

The trendiest garment of the summer is also the simplest and most basic one can imagine. This year, the classic white tank top, stolen from the male wardrobe, ignored by fashion for years and now rediscovered with all its potential for sensuality, is turning the head of fashion addicted. Simple, fresh and versatile, she is perfect for summer outfits. The VIPs do not give up showing it off, between those who make it sexier than ever and those who wear it also combined with the suit.

Sexy with transparencies

Chiara Ferragni he even chose the white tank top to celebrate his birthday (we talked about it HERE) to demonstrate that the trend is launched and unstoppable. It is a one-shoulder model Zara slightly transparent. She wears her without a bra, teasing with her nipples exposed. A similar style choice is that of Marica Pellegrinelli which offers a seductive and barely hinted game of see-through.

The trendiest is the crop one

Among the many variations that the white tank top can take, the trendiest is the crop one. He wears it Hailey Bieber which shows off the sculpted abs pairing it with low-rise pants. Also Sophie Codegoni follows the trail: her top reaches right under the breasts and the very flat belly remains uncovered. He agrees in the choice as well Valentina Ferragniwho prefers to combine it with high-waisted camouflage trousers.

How to match the white tank top

The white tank top goes on practically everything. Diletta Leotta offers a sporty and fresh total white. The top, very tight and with thin straps that emphasize the décolleté, is paired with trousers of a slightly different shade. Veronica Ferraro she chooses a more sophisticated mood and wears the tank top with a light blue suit. The most classic and popular combination, however, remains the one with jeans. It also proves it Giulia De Lellis wearing her tank top with rhinestone lettering Forbitches on denim pants.

Not even Kendall Jenner gives up on the white tank top. What’s his style? Discover it in the gallery …

