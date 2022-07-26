Fortnite: trick to win exclusive loot just by recommending a friend | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Nothing like earning items for just doing some social activity through Fortnite. Epic Games’ Battle Royale has launched a rewards program until January 11, 2023. What should you do? Just refer your friends and sign up for the program together. We tell you the whole process so you don’t miss the opportunity.

The first thing you need to do is register on the website. “Recommend to a friend” with your Epic Games account at Fortnite. You will then need to invite up to five eligible friends via the website to play Fortnite together.

Once this is done, you and your friends will have to complete various tasks together. You will only be able to get the rewards, including Xander’s new outfit, by fulfilling all the requirements.

Please note that in order to be eligible for the Referral program, you will need to have played less than two hours in Battle Royale queues or zero construction of Fortnite (for example, solos, duos, trios, or squads) within the last 30 days prior to receiving the invite.

To get points, you can play a game on Fortnite together, get eliminations in Battle Royale or Zero Build, or level up your account Fortnite. If you participate in the program as a referrer, later you will not be able to participate as a referrer (and vice versa).

“Both referrals and referrers will need to be friends in the game to be able to participate in this program. Only referrers need to be registered on the program website, but referrers can register if they wish so they can check their own progress.”maintains Epic Games.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3: Week 7 Challenges

Store the first weapon you pick up in your inventory until you’re in the top 20 (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to airborne opponents (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Destroy structures with a Boloncho (0/20) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Throw different types of consumables in the same match (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Make a 360 degree turn in the air when dismounting from a wolf or a boar (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Stop the music in Cavern Out of Control (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Break the shield of opponents (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

