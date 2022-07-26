‘Fortnite’: These are all the missions and rewards of the summer event ‘No Sweat Summer’

USA.- As in previous chaptersfortnite, Chapter 3 Season 3 looks to celebrate summer with more than just an updated map and new skins. Players can venture on more than a dozen quests during the summer event no sweat for a limited time of the game to get thousands of XP and exclusive treats. Better yet, it offers non-vault items and new features on the map. Here’s everything you can expect to do in the No Sweat summer event and what they unlock.

Every challenge and reward of No Sweat Summer in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

From July 21 to August 3, the No Sweat summer event will release new challenges daily. There are expected to be a whopping 19 challenges, in total, split across three different quest lines. Players able to complete these quests will earn a Back Bling, Glider and also an exclusive music package. The most notable of these rewards may be the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling (as shown below), a portable slushy that features five unlockable styles.

You can discover all current and upcoming No Sweat Summer quests and their cosmetic rewards below:

Eliminate No Sweat Signs From Recalled Products (0/3)

Throw an ice cream cone at different named locations (0/3)

Complete a lap around the race after the initial countdown (0/1)

Jump on umbrellas along the beach (0/5)

Kick a beach ball and kick a giant beach ball (0/2)

Shoot the firework flare gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers (0/1)

Make a character dance with a Boogie Bomb (0/1)

Pop No Sweat Summer Inflatables (0/3)

Emote in different named locations (0/3)

Take three seconds of air while driving a motorboat (0/1)

Ring the doorbells until they break (0/3)

Land after jumping off the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event (0/1)

Reward: Snow Crunchem Back Bling with Ice Blast

Pick a no sweat sign (0/2)

Reward: Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Meowscles style) Back Bling

Emote in different dance floor promo locations (0/2)

Reward: Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Fishy Flurry style) Back Bling

Destroy large sea buoys with motorboat missiles (0/3)

Reward: No Sweatin’ Menu Music

Put No Sweat signs in an official container (0/1)

Reward: Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (goopy Guff style) Back Bling

Complete three summer missions with no sweat (0/3)

Reward: Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Nana Frost style) Back Bling

Complete seven summer missions with no sweat (0/7)

Reward: Sweaty Sailor Umbrella

Complete 14 summer missions with no sweat (0/14)

Reward: Sweaty Rotation Emote

Players who want any of these exclusive items will need to act quickly with the event and their quests will disappear on August 9th at 9AM ET Meanwhile, No Sweat Summer has reintroduced ice cream cones to the battle royale for consumers to gain extra health and speed. Another recent update has even lent a new weapon to the loot pool: the Prime Shotgun. The firearm debuts with six different rarities and a 20 percent damage bonus for gunners who fire it when fully loaded.

