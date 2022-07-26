‘Fortnite’: These are all the missions and rewards of the summer event ‘No Sweat Summer’

USA.- As in previous chaptersfortnite, Chapter 3 Season 3 looks to celebrate summer with more than just an updated map and new skins. Players can venture on more than a dozen quests during the summer event no sweat for a limited time of the game to get thousands of XP and exclusive treats. Better yet, it offers non-vault items and new features on the map. Here’s everything you can expect to do in the No Sweat summer event and what they unlock.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker