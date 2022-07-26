Fortnite: The director of The Last of Us denies the skins of Joel and Ellie, and the leaker explains

Fortnite It is possibly the cultural expression that sums up the last five years in mainstream culture. Totems with decades of life as starwars either Indiana jonesanime like Naruto either Dragon Ball, or even streamers known to play Fortnite itself. All of them are available in the form of events, weapons and skins within the Epic Games Battle Royale.

There are also other video games, such as God of War either Halo, who have come to Fortnite in a timely manner to celebrate this hodgepodge of current references. For many it is a matter of time before one of the great sagas of recent years as the Last of Us land in Fortnite, even leaking a few hours ago through the large data miners of the title.

Druckmann denies it

The rumors became very insistent a few hours ago, at which time one of the most reputable leakers, @shiinabr, strongly stated that they had been working on these aspects for many months. We would have a skin of Joel and another of Ellie, protagonists of the Naughty Dog games.

But it all fell apart when Neil Druckmanco-president of the developer, director of the saga and responsible for the imminent series on The Last of Us on HBO, denied all this on social networks: “I love Fortnite… But there are no plans on this. False rumor”.

The leaker’s explanation

The leaking account reacted immediately by deleting the tweet. What could have been a “nothing to see here” turned into a great explanation about what really happened. Via a TwitLonger, Shiina told us the details behind her initial message and how leaks work in a game like Fortnite..

In the text, he wants to leave a couple of clear messages above all else: he has never intentionally shared false rumors, and that the information about the arrival of The Last of Us came to him from a total of three different sources. Still, he acknowledges that he was wrong and that he will work to never disappoint again.