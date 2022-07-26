Fortnite: Hagiri Sapphire (Charlotte Huntress) Mission Pack Now Available

On July 27, 2022, he arrived at the store of Fortnite the new skin Charlotte Huntress. Is skin is part of the new Hagiri Sapphire Mission Pack of fortnite season 3. In this news we tell you everything you need to know, including its priceand all the contents What does it bring with it:

Fortnite: how to get the Charlotte Hunter skin from the Hagiri Sapphire Mission Pack

The skin Charlotte Huntress is part of a premium package of Fortnite that is purchased with real money. We can find it in the section “Lots and Special Offers” of the store:

The Fortnite Hagiri Sapphire Mission Pack can be found in the “Lots and Special Offers” section of the store

for a price of €11.99the Mission Pack of Hagiri Sapphire includes all of the following:

Skin Charlotte Huntress

Sapphire Serpent backpacking accessory

Harvesting Tool Reinforced Demon Slayer Sword

Sudden Sai Collection Tool

Twisted Serpent Wrap



Hagiri Sapphire missions, which allow us to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks for completing them

This is the price and content of the Hagiri Sapphire Mission Pack in Fortnite

All objects in the package belong to the Hagiri Sapphire set. The Charlotte Huntress skin also includes two different styles called Charlotte the Huntress and Ouroboros:

Left: Charlotte Huntress style | Right: Ouroboros style

As we have mentioned in the list above, this lot includes Missions, with which we can win 1,500 paVos. Missions consist of completing Additional Daily Objectives:

Complete Additional Daily Objectives (0/3) – Reward: 100 V-Bucks

Complete Additional Daily Objectives (0/5) – Reward: 200 V-Bucks

Complete Additional Daily Objectives (0/7) – Reward: 300 V-Bucks

Complete Additional Daily Objectives (0/10) – Reward: 400 V-Bucks

Complete Additional Daily Objectives (0/14) – Reward: 500 V-Bucks

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you should take into account:

This pack and its items are purchased with real money .

. Both this skin and its accessories will remain for a limited time in the Fortnite Battle Royale store . They will then disappear, and it is not known when they may return in the daily rotation.

. They will then disappear, and it is not known when they may return in the daily rotation. We can use the skin and its accessories without problems in all Fortnite game modes : Save the World, Battle Royale and Creative.

: Save the World, Battle Royale and Creative. All of these items are cosmetic.; they do not affect gameplay in any way other than being visual mods.

The Fortnite Hagiri Sapphire Pack arrives during Chapter 3 Season 3. In our complete guide to the game we try to cover all angles, such as how to complete all Missions or how to level up fast.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration