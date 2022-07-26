Fortnite: Doom and Family Guy collaborations are still going strong

According to leaks, both jobs are still in Epic’s plans to integrate them into the battle royale in the future.

The collaboration of Dragon Ball is one of the most ambitious of Fortnite that could be revealed very soon in the gaming industry as it happened with the previous ones of Naruto. However, there are two others that are still on the Epic Games roadmap: Doom and Family Guy.

Through his personal account the leaker Shiina He reaffirmed that work with the animated series and the FPS franchise is following its natural course in the face of battle royale. It should be clarified that the departure of both has been discussed for some time, either in a survey provided by the company or unofficial sources.

Just because it takes a long time for leaked collabs to come to the game, it doesn’t mean they are canceled Since that UE livestream Family Guy and Doom Slayer are CONFIRMED It’s not unusual for collabs to take so long. It took them a whole year to get Dragon Ball into the game — shiina (@RealShiina) July 24, 2022 “Just because leaked collabs take a while to get to the game doesn’t mean they’re cancelled.

From that Unreal Engine live stream that Doom Slayer and Family Guy are confirmed.

It’s not uncommon for collaborations to take so long. It took them a whole year to get Dragon Ball into the game.”

It should be noted that the collaboration of Family Guy and Doom have coincided for the first time after the release of the cinematic of season 3 of chapter 1 of Fortnite. During the State of Unreal Showcase that exposed the potential of the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine, folders containing the names of the aforementioned properties were seen on the computers. In fact, the rumor of Darth Vader and Indiana Jones came out of there again, which ended up being fulfilled in the recent season 3.

On the other hand, what happened in previous reports should not be overlooked. Files emerged from one in which scenes from a chapter of the animated series were revealed in the textures of a retro backpack. As for the other comments from the XboxEra podcast about opening hell with the FPS franchise and other Xbox & Bethesda titles.

At the moment everything is still fresh and, according to what was seen in the State of Unreal Showcase, Doom and Family Guy may be the next collaborations to be launched in Fortnite. In fact, and taking into account both products, there are two names that would be presented there: Doom Slayer and Peter Griffin.