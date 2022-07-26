Fortnite creators take a stand on NFTs, but not much

Some days ago, Mojang Studios, studio responsible for Minecraft, ruled on the introduction or not of NFT in its cubic title. And if the developer flatly refused to implement these within his game, not wanting to create any inequality between players, The head of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, was also questioned on this subject, whether or not he was against this new digital.

NFT in Epic Games games?

So questioned by the user who goes by the name of DicklessRichard on Twitter, Tim Sweeney gave his opinion on NFTs. It is usually a sign of real progress in the field of technology, some do not see them very well, due to the many scams that exist.

However, despite some controversy that these have generated, the director of Epic Games said that each studio was free to do what they wantedand that “stores and operating system creators shouldn’t interfere by imposing their opinion on others, we definitely won.”

Developers should be free to decide how to build their games, and you are free to decide whether to play them. I believe stores and operating system makers shouldn’t interfere by forcing their views onto others. We definitely won’t. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) July 21, 2022

This means, therefore, to be a little more clear, that it is not specifically against NFTs, and that it will not prevent the studio’s digital store from hosting games that offer this somewhat special sales system.

Fortnite x NFTs, a possible marriage?

As for the studio’s battle royale, the president is a bit less of a “lender,” shall we say. In fact, if you are not against the possibility of players buying NFTs for some of the games present on the Epic Games Store, at least according to your very recent statements, regarding Fortnite, the issue is a bit more delicate and thorny. .

Reddit users have not forgotten what he could have said before and in fact some of these statements dated September 2021 have reached their hands, still through the blue bird’s social network.

If today he seems to accept NFT, his words were very different a few months ago, especially when the topic was about the arrival of NFTs in Fortnite. Tim Sweeney said at the time: “We’re not touching NFT because the entire field is currently enmeshed in a thick mix of biased tech foundations and scams.”

Reply: We aren’t touching NFTs as the whole field is currently tangled up with an intractable mix of scams, interesting decentralized tech foundations, and scams. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 27, 2021

Therefore, it will not be possible for players to acquire certain NFTs in Fortnite, and for those who are a bit lost, NFTs are digital objects (images, videos) that you can buy and then you will become the owner. Nowadays, some take advantage of this sales system to earn as much money as possible through different sites, and who says that the maximum money means big losses for the publisher if he were to integrate the Battle Royale.