For the first time, the Hilton presents Paris as a brand image

The hotel industry, like many other markets, also needs marketing to strengthen your projects.

Many hotels have started to differentiate their brand by doing something unique with the way they design, layout, or outfit their property.

Hilton Worldwide made two moves marketing on Monday. He formally launched a campaign of marketing highlighting a reliable lodging experience as an antidote to the unpredictability of today’s travel and presented the return of Paris Hilton as a brand image.

To generate excitement, the team at marketing of “Hilton” recorded a commercial with Paris Hilton, which he had not done before. The ad promotes how hotels “Hiltons” they make it easier to book adjoining connecting rooms than other hotel groups and it also nods to your personal brand.

With which the hotel giant agrees to anchor its marketinglet us remember that the hotel industry, like many other markets, also needs marketing to strengthen your projects. The hotel marketing can be a great bet for those who are starting to invest in brandingin order to conquer and keep guests and even achieve a lasting relationship.

“Campaigns can be changed or updated, but ‘Hilton For the Stay’ is like what you would tattoo on the building or put on the back of a business card”said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer.

In the age of celebrity endorsements and Insta fame, the influencer marketing is having a key moment.

According to one report, 86 percent of specialists in marketing used marketing of influencers in 2021, while half reported outperforming brand-created content. For the travel and hospitality industry, the influencer marketing it has become a key tactic for leveraging communities of engaged followers to grow and build lasting customer relationships.

But the Hilton is not the only one, as the Garden Inn and Marriott are two well-known brands that have used influencers as part of their marketing strategies. marketing.

When customer research revealed that the luxury hotel’s food and beverage offerings were “a really unexpected and powerful way to increase the perception of the brand as a whole”, the company launched a campaign to revamp its menu through a public voting process in late May.

The brand selected Dan Churchilla television presenter Food Network to start the campaign with an event Food Network’s Facebook Live , during which he revealed some of the competing offers for a spot on the menu. That event received more than 5.6 million views.

After the launch, the brand tapped into the network of influencers from Scripps Lifestyle to generate excitement around voting through postings on Facebook and Twitter. The winning menu items were announced in late August by the actress. Judy Greerwho signed on in 2017 for a series of ads promoting his accommodations and food.

In the case of “Hiltons”, the first corresponding campaign includes light-hearted advertisements showing travelers, such as ordinary stressed parents, dealing with the stress of travel, such as traveling with children. The announcements may be timely in this season of highly publicized flight disruption stories.

The advertisements implicitly draw a contrast between the reliability of hotels with the perceived unpredictability of alternative accommodations.

First “platform” marketing by Hilton

Secondly, “Hiltons” took advantage of the network of agencies advertising TBWA which you have used for the work of marketing since 2017, to help think about what the group’s “platform” should be. “Hiltons” it had never had a global brand platform before.

“TBWA has this methodology called disruption, where they help you look around the industry to find the norms and conventions and find where the gaps are and crack the code. They have helped Apple, Nissan and many other iconic brands,” Weinstein said.

Which shows us that collaborating with influencers is unpredictable in this age, especially if the right pieces are in the right place while always understanding that travel is the universal language for loyal members seeking deeply meaningful and transformative experiences.

