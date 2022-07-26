first red carpet hand in hand

“I’m very happy and very satisfied. And it feels so good to be at peace,” Kardashian confessed of her new romance a few weeks ago. She and Davidson were first surprised together in October on a roller coaster at a carnival in California. But before formalizing they took their time and, after showing themselves on social media in March, the red carpet of the new series on the most spied on family in America seemed the right opportunity to finally present themselves to the world as a couple.

Kim was sensual and provocative as always during the gala, with her curves wrapped in a silver dress with a very wide slit. But what captured the attention, more than the explosive B-side or the irrepressible décolleté, she was the hand clasped to that of the comic actor with whom she is paired. Beautiful, close-knit and excited, they walked the red carpet, headed for a love story … from a movie.

