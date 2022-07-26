first concert by Mrs Affleck

The Bennifers alias Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to attract attention in this hot summer of 2022. After surprise wedding in Las Vegas, the two are experiencing a romance honeymoon in Paris , while on the web the controversy rages over the singer’s choice to adopt her husband’s surname. The couple will soon return to Italy, precisely in the enchanting setting of Capri where everything is ready to welcome the two Hollywood stars.

The benefit concert

The arrival of the now 53-year-old pop star (he celebrated with Ben on July 24th with a romantic dinner under the Eiffel Tower), should be on Wednesday July 27th. And it seems that the Bennifers will not be staying on the island but in a luxurious yacht. Why will JLo arrive in Capri? The singer will in fact be the protagonist of a special private concert for a charity evening for Unicef organized by the multi-brand luxury e-tailer LuisaViaRoma of Florence. The event is scheduled for Saturday 30 July at the Certosa di San Giacomo. There are not many details about it, but it is about a real show of about 30-40 minutes, probably with its hits. Nothing is left to chance: the dancers of Jlo will arrive shortly and the looks have been treated in detail.

The other stars

At the evening, which also includes a gala dinner and a charity auction, characters such as Jamie Foxx, Spike Lee, Jeremy Irons, Vanessa Hudgens, to name a few. At the moment, however, no confirmation or denial on the presence of Mr. Affleck in the audience. The aim of the evening, which will also include a live report on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, is to raise funds for Unicef ​​projects in favor of children in need.