Finding former members of a group is the next novelty that will come to WhatsApp

The world’s most popular messaging app is constantly working to offer more features. Thus, to the extensive list of updates that are known every day, it has been added an option to find former members of a group.

Information shared from the trusted leak site WABetaInfo explains that the feature “Previous Participants”will allow WhatsApp users to see who left or was removed from a group in the last 60 days.

WhatsApp works on another function focused on groups

According to the images shared, the function will be visible at the bottom of the list of group participants. These early details suggest that the list will be visible to all group members and not just group admins.

Of course, and when it comes to any beta version, especially if it’s from WhatsApp, it could take months before it’s officially launched. However, there is also room for a surprise and for this to happen in the short term. And it is that without a doubt, the app has been focused on offering functions that optimize the functioning of WhatsApp groups.

Just a few weeks ago, the company expanded the possibility of add more people to groups. With which the limit was updated from 256 people to 512 participants. Likewise, the option of notifying that another user joined the video call was introduced, in a group chat.

Also related to groups, the company continues to focus on another long-awaited option, such as the one offered leave a group without any of the other members immediately knowing about it, thanks to the absence of the notification that we usually see when a contact leaves the group. But if the current tests continue their course, they will be able to do so by checking under “Past Participants”.

