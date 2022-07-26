Eva Longoria and the perfect white dress for the heat

She is one of the most committed actresses in Hollywood and now Eva Longoria has visited our country to participateone more year, in The Global Gift Gala, a great solidarity event of which she is a founding member together with her friend María Bravo. One more year the gala has taken place in Marbella and there the actress and producer has done a bit of tourism defying the high temperatures. How have you managed to stay cool and comfortable during your visit?

The fault lies with a precious white strapless dress made of linen, one of the most demanded fabrics of the summer. The actress has squandered adlib style without being in Ibiza and has made her day of tourism with a smile on her lips and her inseparable fan. An accessory that Queen Letizia does not separate from in her recent public events.

It seems that Eva Longoria follows in the footsteps of her best friend, victoria beckhamwho during his holidays on the Côte d’Azur she was seen wearing a white lingerie dress. A beautiful design with a bare back that is the signature of the designer herself.

Although during Eva Longoria’s visit to Marbella, the actress also had time to take a dip in the pool and make it clear that her daily training and healthy eating have paid off. Less abs!

At 47 years old, Eva Longoria has become, along with Sofía Vergara and Salma Hayek, one of the most powerful Latinas in Hollywood after a long career based on hard work and perseverance. The actress knows the impact that his images and his lifestyle have on many women around the world and that is why for years he has been quite an example healthy Y body positive through his Instagram account where he is followed by 8.8 million followers.

From this platform Eva reminds her followers to love their bodies, whatever they are, and to follow a healthy life not only to have a slender figure (or not), but above all because physical exercise positively affects our mental health.

