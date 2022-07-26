Ellie Goulding, Easy Lover video clip with Big Sean released

Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on show news

Ellie Goulding posted the video for Easy Lovera song that marks a long-awaited return and that arrives after the album at the top of all charts, Brightest Blue of 2020. Easy Lover is written and produced in collaboration with Greg Kurstin And Julia Michaels and sees Ellie’s unmistakable voice in a song that is a perfect pop combination of bass, synthesizers, epic key changes and infectious melodies. The new single also benefits from the participation of Big Seanone of the biggest names in rap, known for hits like I Don’t Fuck With You And Dance (Ass) ft Nicki Minaj and for collaborating with the likes of Justin Bieber, 2Chainz, Halsey And Calvin Harris and which in this case adds its characteristic flow in contrast to Ellie’s breathtaking harmonies.

The video of Easy Lover is directed by Sophia Ray (Years & Years, Raye, Mabel) with the collaboration of Remi Black and the creative direction of Nathan Klein. Speaking of the song Ellie states: “Having the legendary Greg Kurstin as the producer of my song, whatever it is, is always a dream come true. “