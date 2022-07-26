Elegant trousers, a peek at autumn models

The heat is still rampant and is putting us to the test. Those who are not on vacation, by the sea, or by the pool are invoking a bit of coolness with their hands joined and projecting autumn and winter images in their minds. With the opportunity, therefore, we decided to play in advance and take a look at the upcoming fall fashion trends in terms of elegant trousers. Because let’s face it: a pair of elegant trousers, for example a pair of palazzo trousers, can always be used. Especially if they are trendy! Here you are 3 proposals that arrive directly from the catwalks high fashion.

Photo Zara

Cargo pants: sporty chic like Gigi Hadid

THE cargo pants they are not really part of the ensemble of elegant trousers. Or at least it wasn’t until the stylists they did not present theirs latest collections. Designer of the caliber of Balmain, Blumarine, Tom Ford have in fact proposed models of cargo pants, but in elegant fabrics such as satin or the silk. This style particularly liked Gigi Hadidwho wears her cargo pants with Converse, for a sporty chic look.

Photo Luisaviaroma

Elegant wool trousers: like Chanel

The latest Chanel collection presented in Paris catapults us directly into a winter world inspired by the 1930s. Elegantly cut trousers made in the iconic Chanel tweed have walked the catwalks of Paris. Hopefully soon we will be able to wear them too: to be chic, comfortable and warm at the same time. The two essential elements for Chanel elegant trousers are: high waist and wide leg. Moreover, with the addition of darts, the look will be perfect.

Chanel photo

When it comes to elegance, one cannot fail to mention sparkling fabrics or metallized. Even in terms of trousers, brands of the caliber of Armani, Balenciaga, Schiaparelli they opted for models made with reflective fabrics. Balenciaga has studded its trousers with beads and crystals, Armani Privé has opted for models in silk with pleats tight at the ankles.

Armani photo

In general, therefore, and as we have already seen from the two models already proposed, the pants tight at the ankles will be the most popular next autumn. Word of Giorgio Armani!