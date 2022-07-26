Does Khloé Kardashian still love Tristan Thompson?

It has been a busy year for Khloé Kardashian. The love story with Tristan Thompson was not a fairy tale given the discovery of his betrayal and then the existence of another child born from the relationship with Maralee Nichol.

Tristan cheated on her while they were planning to have a second child together and that was a bolt from the blue for the star and it all got worse when, on July 13, the news of the actual expectation of a second child was leaked through. surrogate mother.

A source close to the couple told Page Six: “Sometimes it’s just sad when you really want something to work. Khloé is very open about the fact that she knows that her life is public and that it is a choice she has made, but it is still difficult for all of this to take place in public ”.

It seems that Khloè had originally planned to announce the arrival of a second child in the second season of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, “but that was before the news of Tristan’s betrayal and the breakup. Once it was established that they would deal with the pregnancy in a somewhat separate way, the rumor spread to too many people and they realized that it would probably leak and that it would be difficult to keep things secret before the September premiere “explained a ‘other person.

Another source close to the family added: “Khloé always wanted True to have a baby brother, that was her dream” and although things have not gone as she would have liked, Kardashian has no plans to eliminate Thompson from her life. . After all, a few days ago, she liked a post shared by a fan page that portrays Tristan in Greece, in the company of another woman. We at Whoopsee have also released an exclusive video that shows the rapper hand in hand with this woman who is probably Chaney Jones, ex of Kanye West.

“I’ve been told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she wants to redeem him and nothing would shock me if they got back together. This is really why the family isn’t fighting Tristan. I’m by Khloé’s side, of course. The Kardashians always remain united, “added the source.

