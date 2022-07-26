Details of Vince McMahon’s creative role in WWE revealed

For decades Vince McMahon was the person who had the last word in decision-making at a creative level. The scripts of the WWE shows had to be approved, and often corrected or directly rewritten, by himself. However, after McMahon’s retirement from the company, notable changes are expected in this regard.

Meanwhile, Fightful has revealed some details about the Vince-led creative meetings, highlighting the fact that many creative assistants needed to “filter” McMahon’s words in various ways. To be more specific, multiple sources noted that attendees often had to know what not to write for Vince McMahon when taking notes for him. In addition, they noted that the “minutes were heavily edited.”

These same sources confirmed that this has been the case for a long time. Among the reasons that led these attendees to have to “filter” McMahon we find comments that could seem insensitive or offensive, right up to moments of “oh god, what did he just say?”going through simple things of kayfabe. Some of the stories included McMahon constantly calling people the wrong names, or using terms that were not socially acceptableand that even he himself would never have allowed on television.

Meanwhile, a former production employee noted that “if some night a live image of Vince McMahon was broadcast on headphones, it would give a sense of that production experience, especially for the announcers. There were many times when he was in a good mood, but he would explode at the most ridiculous things. and acted like they were screwing up a story that was way past its sell-by date anyway.”

Finally, when the outlet asked those who work in the creative process, or close to it, what they most hope will change with Triple H at the helm, one of them replied “the memory of what we have done and have not done repeatedly. There were so many things that Vince insisted on doing that I’m pretty sure he didn’t remember doing it over and over again.even when people told him so.

