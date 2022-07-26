Demi Lovato on her addictions: “After the overdose I rarely think about drugs”

Demi Lovato revealed that she has begun to go through a period of acceptance: ‘I rarely think about drugs after four years of overdosing, it’s a beautiful thing’.

Demi Lovatofour years after the near-fatal overdose and after having again spent seven months in rehab, spoke of his addiction to drugrevealing that he realized he can no longer use drugs during an interview with Audacy’s Karson & Kennedy.

“Someone once asked me on a red carpet, ‘What’s it like to be sober?’ I said: every day is a challenge“, the Sorry Not Sorry singer recalled about the 2017 interview.”But at the time, I had absolutely not reached a point of acceptance. ”

“I had people around me who wanted me to be sober. And I don’t think you wanted that. After I tried smoking weed, I tried it. I have tried all possible solutions imaginable. And I just realized that none of this works for me“, continued the star.

“My life now revolves around acceptance. That voice doesn’t follow me around every day. Because I am in such an acceptance of my life as it is, that I rarely think about drugs, which is a beautiful thing and something I never thought would happen to me.“concluded Demi Lovato.