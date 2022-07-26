Day 5 will only have one game on open TV, where to see the other games?

The tournament Opening 2022 quickly reached the fifth day which will be the first double date of a tournament that was shortened due to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar 2022. That is why the MX League He doesn’t stop with his activities and this week he will excite us twice as much with his midweek matches.

Matchday 5 will take place on Tuesday, July 26 with five matches and on Wednesday, July 27 with three, while one match will be pending and will have to be played until September 14 due to an international commitment.

However, one of the bad news for this day is that only one game will be broadcast on open television, the rest of the games will be broadcast on cable systems and digital platforms, something that is becoming common in Mexican soccer.

Below we give you all the details of the matches so you do not miss the action of the fifth date of the Apertura 2022 of the MX League. In case you cannot see them, remember that EL UNIVERSAL Deportes will give you all the minute-by-minute details of the matches.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Atlas vs. Xolos

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Channel: Afizzionados

Monterrey vs. Puebla

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Channel: FOX Sports

FC Juarez vs. Tigres

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Channel: FOX Sports Premium

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul

Time: 9:05 p.m.

Channel: ESPN and Star+

Leon vs. Toluca

Time: 9:05 p.m.

Channel: FOX Sports, FOX Sports Premium, Claro Sports and Claro Brand

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

Queretaro vs Chivas

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Channel: FOX Sports Premium

Necaxa vs. Pachuca

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Channel: TUDN and ViX

Pumas vs Mazatlan FC

Time: 9:05 p.m.

Channel: Channel 5, TUDN and Afizzionados

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 (POSTPONED MATCH)

America vs Saints

Time: 9:05 p.m.

Channel: Channel 5 and TUDN