David Warner, actor known for “Titanic” and “Star Trek”, has died at the age of 80

David Warnerthe veteran British actor who amassed more than 200 stage and screen credits, died of a cancer-related illness, according to what his family has been in charge of making known. He was 80 years old.

“Over the past 18 months, he has approached his diagnosis with characteristic grace and dignity. We will greatly miss him, his family and friends, and we will remember him as a generous man with a good heart. A compassionate man, partner, and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. we are heartbroken”, said his relatives through a public statement.

At the time of his death, David was at Denville Hall, a nursing home for entertainment figures.

Regarded as the best Hamlet of his generation on stage, moviegoers might first recognize him for his work in 1997’s “Titanic,” in which he played Spicer Lovejoy, Rose’s fiancé’s butler and part-time bodyguard who chased her around the liner while she tried to sneak out with Jack.

As photographer Keith Jennings in the 1976 version of the film “The Omens” and as villains in “Time After Time”, “Time Bandits” and “Tron”.

David Warner’s last role was in the 2018 film “Mary Poppins Returns”where he acted alongside Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth and Meryl Streep.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, Warner became a young star with the Royal Shakespeare Company, playing such roles as King Henry VI and King Richard II.

