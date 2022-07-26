Dani Alves had his first practice at the University Olympic

Daniel Alves stepped on the lawn of the University Olympic Stadium for the first time. It was around 10 in the morning and before the eyes of dozens of media, that the new Pumas player began his first practice in what is already his new home and which he did not know.

“Wonderful!” answered the Brazilian star when he asked him from a distance what he thought of the stadium. Later, he joined the working group.

The practice began with physical work behind the benches and under the command of the coach ariel gonzalez, and there, it was Dani Alves who led the pack and always alongside his compatriots Diogo de Oliveira and Higor Meritao. At all times, the new auriazul jewel complied with the orders of the coaching staff and, like his teammates, completed all the exercises at the same pace as the rest of the players.

Later, on the field of play, Alves touched the ball, spoke with some of his teammatesand later participated in the small space exercise carried out by the team.

And it is that Dani Alves and the feline coaching staff are working hard to make it this Wednesday night against Mazatlanwhen I debuted with Pumas.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN – PUMAS: DANI ALVES, READY TO DEBUT THIS WEDNESDAY AGAINST MAZATLÁN FC, BUT…