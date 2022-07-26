Criticism ‘The invisible agent’ (Netflix) with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Criticism of The Invisible Agent (The Gray Man), the Netflix movie that has caused the most expectation in recent years, finally arrives on the platform. Action without measure from the hand of the Russo brothers, that is what we will mainly find in the proposal that has Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas as protagonists.

Synopsis

CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aliases Saw Sixis recruited in prison by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), to get into a top-secret unit. However, after numerous assignments, it will not be long before he learns the truth: he is the next target of his bosses. His only ally in this international crusade will be the Agent Danny Miranda (Anne of Arms); together they will try to escape from Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).

Netflix’s The Invisible Agent Movie Review

This weekend’s blockbuster premieres on Netflix. That’s how bad things are for the world of cinema, that while they continue to close rooms and more rooms, they see how little by little the platforms settle as the preferred form of access to “culture”. A throwaway culture that leaves no residue; case of the movie the invisible agent. One more for the bulky catalog of a Netflix that does not stop losing money and that, in the one that concerns us, has high hopes of attracting new or disenchanted partners. Will he be able to convince the public?

The most expensive movie in Netflix history

The film, which has meant a disbursement by Netflix of a whopping 200 million dollars, is spectacular on a visual level, it is full of heart-stopping action scenes, location changes everywhere, it has an overwhelming cast of stars and with two of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Hollywood today, but unfortunately its final result leaves us cold. Yes, okay, the proposal entertains but it is completely forgettable.

What is the movie The Invisible Agent about?

The movie starts with Court Gentryaliases Six (Ryan Gosling), belonging to the CIA Sierra operative team, fulfilling an assignment that at first seems to be the most routine. However, he will soon discover that what is at stake is his own life and that of one of his best friends, whom the former agent tries to hunt down. Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). In this way, an international chase will begin where surviving is the only possible mission.

the russo brothers

Anthony and Joe Russothe directors of the acclaimed by public and critics ‘Civil War’ and ‘Endgame’ are put at the controls of the Netflix movie The Invisible Agent. The sought-after filmmakers give us a film without soul, without emotion and without any complexity. Everything is too simple in its plot, its characters are the flattest and it lacks more incentive than checking what the next spectacular location will be or what extreme action scene they will surprise us with in the next sequence. Undoubtedly, it ends up being a good demonstration of how to waste economic resources with no greater pretension than visual spectacularity. This, added to its long duration for no reason, will make this spy tape end up not hooking anyone.

Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans

Ryan Gosling, Anne of Arms Y Chris Evans They are the main reason that the film does not collapse from the beginning, and the viewer is still interested in knowing the end of a more than trite story. The three are convincing in their roles, although they can do little with a plot that gives them little play other than beating each other left and right.

Ryan Goslingthe tough but good-natured guy they want to get out of the way, and Chris Evansa psychopath with charisma, take the lead in this film adaptation of the novel published in 2009 by Mark Greaney, and which continues with a long list of titles that Netflix possibly intends to turn into a central saga of its catalog.

Final opinion of the movie The invisible agent of Netflix

The Netflix movie The Invisible Agent It is a mere popcorn entertainment tape. As long as you’re busy discovering the spectacular new fight that awaits you in the next sequence, you’ll be fine; yes, the day after viewing you will no longer remember what was the reason that triggered said international persecution, nor does it need to be.

It is far from the worst that you can find in the Netflix catalog; yes, with such a budget and cast russo brothers They could have done a much better job.

Premiere and technical sheet Original title: The Gray Man

Gender: Thriller, Action, Spy

Official Site: The invisible agent

Country: USA

Idiom: English

Release date: in theaters July 15 and July 22 on Netflix

Producer: AGBO, Netflix, Roth Films, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, Stillking Films

Distributor: Netflix

Duration: 122 minutes

Year: 2020

Age rating: Not recommended for children under 16 years of age

Artistic Sheet

Address: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Script: Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely. Novel: Mark Greeney

Music: Henry Jackman

Photography: Stephen F Windon

Distribution: Ryan Gosling,Chris Evans,Ana de Armas,Billy Bob Thornton,Regé-Jean Page,Alfre Woodard,Jessica Henwick,Wagner Moura,Julia Butters,Scott Haze,Callan Mulvey,Robert Kazinsky,Deobia Oparei,Dhanush,Jimmy Jean-Louis, Dana Aliya Levinson

Sign

Trailer