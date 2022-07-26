“Cristiano Ronaldo has a foot and a half out of United”

Cristiano Ronaldo has a foot and a half out of the Manchester United : writes it Brand after today’s summit in Carrington. The British had prepared a plan to get Cr7 to stay, namely the effect Ferguson , with the unforgotten former manager also present at the meeting. The man who in 2003 was a key element in the acquisition of the Portuguese and who was also fundamental for the return of the ex Juve last summer. There is a relationship between the two that goes far beyond the merely professional one.

According to the British media, the plan did not go as planned by United and the player reiterated that he wanted to leave and therefore did not want to respect the last year of his contract. In Carrington, Ronaldo arrived accompanied by his trusted prosecutor Jorge Mendes : the idea is in fact to solve its future as soon as possible. It is now a secret of Pulcinella that the 37-year-old wants to leave to play the Champions League. Today Ronaldo also communicated it to the coach Ten Hag who still hopes to change his position.

In addition to Ferguson, he was present at the summit Richard Arnold, the club’s chief executive officer. Cr7 did not participate in the team tour in the United States citing family problems.

“Ronaldo, who wants it?”

On the market, however, there is no queue for Cristiano this year. Who can offer him the Champions League among the greats? Bayern Munich, Chelsea or Atletico Madrid. As he posted Brandtoday no one can guarantee that the player will sign for Atletico or not. Simeone he loves it, but the player needs to reduce his salary and some players leave.

In England a hypothesis is emerging: that Ronaldo can leave on loan; in return, he would renew for another season, from 2023 to 2024. That way, everyone would probably be happy. And he would talk about it again next year.