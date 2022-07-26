Cristiano Ronaldo desperate for a team. Atletico Madrid? The fans don’t want it: “We will never accept it”

Cristiano Ronaldo does not find one new squad. After the no Chelsea he was born in Bayern Monacohis attorney Jorge Mendes has also decided to propose it to Atletico Madrid. Real’s historic rivals have welcomed the request and the same Diego Pablo Simeone nor would it be enthusiastic. Unfortunately for the Madrid club, however, i fans they don’t like it the arrival of Cr7, which has always been theirs antagonist seen its past in real Madrid. The latter have intimated their managers of return the subscription in the event that the five-time Golden Ball lands at Atletico.

Even the mayor of Madrid intervened on the matter, José Luis Martínez-Almeida who stated: “Is excluded. She is a great player but, given his past, not for Atlético. A part of the supporters would not accept it never”. As if that were not enough the Colchonero people launched on Twitter a campaign from the hashtag “# ContraCr7“: Many fans have shown theirs dissent towards Ronaldo.

The Portuguese would be as well willing to shrink the salary of the 30% to return to Madrid. Ronaldo still wishes to play in Champions League and consequently he would “betray” his former Real fans in order to cultivate this dream. The supporters of Atletico, however, remember well the gestures made by the Portuguese towards them. One of the most famous is the five (which indicated the number of Champions he won against the zero of Atletico) shown with the Juventus shirt when thanks to a his hat-trick the bianconeri eliminated the Spaniards from the Champions League in 2018/2019.

At the moment, however, no big European seems to want Cristiano Ronaldo in the team. Despite the stomachaches, his stay in Manchester, on the United side, it becomes more probable every day. In this regard i Red Devils they organized a match with the attacker and his agent to try to define his future. As reported Sky Sports UK the coach is present at the meeting Erik ten Hag, Sir Alex Fergusonthe club’s chief executive officer, Richard Arnoldand the manager David Gill. To date, Ronaldo has a contract until 2023 with the English team.