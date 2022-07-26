Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester United? The odds of the bookmakers

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is still in the balance. The Portuguese champion, in recent weeks, has in fact expressed the desire to leave Manchester United to join a team that, during the next season, will play the Champions League. Already in the next few hours a delicate conversation should be held with the coach Erik Ten Hag, perhaps decisive for the fate of CR7. The Red Devils coach will try to convince the striker to stay at United, a formation he returned to last summer after his experience from 2003 to 2009, but Ronaldo, on the contrary, could push for a quick break.

What will be the next team of Cristiano Ronaldo

The question relating to the permanence of the former Juventus player at Manchester United was obviously also taken into consideration by betting agencies, such as Snai. The bookmakers, at the moment, believe it highly probable that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain with the Red Devils: his stay at the court of Ten Hag is in fact quoted by Snai at 1.40. In case of farewell, however, the most probable solutions seem to be three at the moment: Sporting Lisbon (6.50), the club in which he took his first steps, Bayern Munich (7.50) and Chelsea (10).

More difficult, however, is a return to Real Madrid (20), as well as a new Italian adventure: the move to Napoli is quoted at 25, that to Roma and Juventus 33, to Milan even 50. A transfer to Inter is practically impossible. , with the share that, in this case, spikes up to 150. Among the options also those of landing a Major League Soccer team, possibility quoted at 33.

