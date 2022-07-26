Club America | They still remember Cuauhtémoc Blanco: “This guy can’t be a soccer player”

A historic rival in Liga MX of the legend of the Águilas del América Cuauhtémoc Blanco, told what his perception was when he had to face him.

There is no doubt that Cuauhtémoc Blanco, eternal idol of the Águilas del América, is one of the best soccer players in the history of Mexican soccer. And those who suffered as a rival, attest to his potential. As José Luis López, former soccer player from Puebla, Pumas UNAM, Necaxa and Atlante, among others, told in an interview.

“The confidence he had to be the best, he was brave; Physically you saw him and said ‘this guy can’t be a soccer player, he works as a bully’, and he started in second gear. you were surprised”expressed Parejita de la gloria azulcrema, in a talk she had with Jorge “Burro” Van Ranking and Juan Carlos Gabriel de Anda on the “Saga Fut” program.

In addition, José Luis López added an anecdote, from one of the many times he had to cross paths with the Águilas de Cuauhtémoc Blanco in a Liga MX match: “I had a match between Atlante and América in 1992. They screwed us 5-1 and he scored four goals for us. We said ‘that hunchback what a fart'”.

Likewise, so that there were no doubts about how much he suffered, Parejita highlighted the period in which he shared a campus with Cuau, but without forgetting what it was like to have him in front of him: “I even played as a teammate in Irapuato. My respects to him, dude. The opponent is a pain in the ass. It was everything he told you on the court.”

