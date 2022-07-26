Classic horror films arrive in August at the Cervantes Theater in Valdivia

“El Resplandor” (1980), one of the most acclaimed works of the horror and mystery genre, will be screened on August 3 starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Cervantes Regional Theater, in the context of the Classic Film season that started in April.

The film, directed by Stanley Kubrick, and based on the novel of the same name by the writer Stephen King, tells the story of Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), who, in the company of his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and their son Danny (Danny Lloyd), They will travel to the Overlook Hotel located in the mountains of Colorado.

other tapes

The next movie in theaters will be “The Exorcist” (1973), scheduled for August 10. In it, Regan (Linda Blair), a 12-year-old girl, is the victim of strange events that will suddenly change her behavior.

Finally, “The Others” (2001), by the Chilean-Spanish director Alejandro Amenábar, and starring Nicole Kidman, will hit the big screen at Cervantes on August 17.

Tickets for each function have a value of $1,714 and can be purchased through www.acpregiondelosrios.cl/cartelera or on the Social Networks of the Cultural Heritage Association on Facebook @teatroregionalcervantes and Instagram @asociacionpatrimonialcultural

