Cinema . Five films to celebrate Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick was one of those directors whose films became so cult that they are now part of cinema memorabilia and, as such, the collective unconscious of several generations. Born on July 26, 1928 in New York, he was one of the most influential cinematographic references of the last century and the symbology he used in his stories made it one of his characteristic hallmarks. He passed away in the UK on March 7, 1999 at the age of 70, leaving behind a vast career as a director. Below is a selection of five of his films to continue enjoying.

1) Spartacus (Spartacus, 1960)

Based on the novel of the same name by Howard Fast and starring Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier and Tony Curtis among others, it tells the true story of Spartacus, a slave who leads a rebellion against the Roman Republic known as the Third Servile War. The film was awarded four Academy Awards and was the only film directed by Kubrick in which he did not have complete artistic control. For this reason, despite the undisputed fame that the film had, he eventually distanced himself from it.

two) 2001: A Space Odyssey (2001: A space odyssey, 1968)

Produced and directed by Kubrick, the screenplay was co-written with him and science fiction novelist Arthur C. Clarke, based notably on one of his short stories but also with elements from others. The film recounts a trip to Jupiter with the sentient supercomputer HAL after the discovery of an alien monolith. It is currently considered one of the greatest and most influential films ever made because it was one of the pioneers in the use of special effects. Outside of all conventionalism, the story does not have excessive dialogue and does have, for example, an outstanding use of music, with long scenes where only classical music is heard.

3) A clockwork orange (1971)



Based on the homonymous book by Anthony Burgess, the plot tells the story of Alex DeLarge, a teenager whose passions are classical music, in particular Beethoven and his Ninth Symphony, sex, synthetic drugs and, of course, the leadership of the ultraviolence that he carries out with his friends. Álex’s life goes on placidly in this way until he is betrayed by one of his friends, he falls prisoner and once there he lends himself to a kind of experimental rehabilitation known as the “Ludovico method”. Its premiere was a revolution for the time. Until then, no film had enjoyed such a degree of controversy due to the excessive level of violence that included torture and rape. These elements, together with the background social criticism, made it one of the most outstanding events. It was nominated for four Oscars and was censored in several countries.

4) The Shining (1980)

Stephen King wrote the novel that later became the basis for this movie starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. Jack Torrance is the main character who is offered a position as a caretaker at a luxury hotel with his family for the winter. But of course things won’t work out so well in that period of time. It is considered by critics as one of the best horror films in history and about the plot, Kubrick stated that “there is something inherently bad in the human personality. It has an evil side. One of the things that horror stories can do is to show us the archetypes of the unconscious; we can see the dark side without having to face it directly”.

5) Eyes wide shut (Eyes wide shut, 1999)

It was Kubrick’s last film before his death, he managed to show the final cut before finally passing away in March of that same year. Mystery, eroticism and psychological traits are the protagonists of this story starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, where as a result of her admitting possible infidelity, he embarks on a party that turned out to be an orgy with masked people. Based on the novel “Dream Story,” Kubrick had bought the rights to make a movie in the 1960s, but only 30 years later did he begin to shape the project. It is his highest grossing film.





