Chris Pratt opens the door to return as Star-Lord to the MCU after GOTG Vol.3

Nothing is impossible! Chris Pratt has revealed how he sees it as possible to return as Star-Lord after he fired him in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3…thanks to the multiverse!

Do not leave without reading it: This is how Star Lord will look with his new suit in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will be the last film that James Gunn will direct in the saga. The reason why Chris Pratt decided not to be the new Indiana Jones.

Chris Pratt and the possibilities of his return as Star-Lord after the third film of the Guardians

Since the film was announced, it was revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 it would be a farewell to the original team. The perfect trilogy closure in which we would say goodbye to many of the members with whom we fell in love in the 2014 film. Chris Pratt himself has already confirmed how the film would be his farewell as Star-Lord after almost 10 years playing the character . However, in the recent Comic-Con the actor seems that he has not completely said goodbye to the character…

And it is that after presenting his first trailer for the audience, the actors and the director answered questions. One of those was addressed to Chris Pratt, who was asked if he would return as Star-Lord in the future after his participation in the third Guardians movie. The actor at first jokingly replied that he “hope not and that he can always be followed on Instagram.” However, he then gave his true answer in which he explained how thanks to the multiverse he can always come back as Star-Lord:

Right now there are no plans for that. I believe that everything is possible. There’s this multiverse thing. I’m not saying I am, but if a character is killed… Now there seem to be wormholes that bring people back.

The actor has practically described how Zoe Saldaña returned as Gamora thanks to the temporary lines in end game. Although now with the multiverse as the main plot of the MCU, it is not ruled out that Pratt will return to Secret Wars or a future tape like Star-Lord. What is clear is that the High Evolutionary will be a real threat to the Guardians of the Galaxy and it is possible that not all of them will survive. The last adventure of the Guardians is here.

And well reader, would you like Chris Pratt to return as Star-Lord after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023. The film is directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova and Chukwudi Iwuji as the evil High Evolutionary.

Source: Extra