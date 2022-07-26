Chris Pratt on the future after Guardians of the Galaxy 3: “A Multiverse of Possibilities”

After the cameo in the first part of Thor Love & Thunderthe team of Guardians of the Galaxy invaded Room H of San Diego Comic-Con with a first trailer for the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3out May 5, 2023.

Unfortunately, the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer did not arrive online and remained an exclusive to those present at Comic-Con, but the stars of the next chapter of the Marvel saga have anticipated that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be the end of an era: fortunately for fans the closing of a chapter always represents the opening of a new one, especially in the ever-expanding project of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in fact Chris Pratt anticipated his return to the MCU even after the last film in the James Gunn trilogy.

Speaking with Extra, the actor said: “At the moment I can confirm that there are no plans for a future after Guardians 3, but I think anything is possible. Indeed, everything is literally possible. There is a Multiverse of possibilities now, perhaps you have noticed. I’m not saying what’s going to happen, but clearly today if a character is killed … we know there are wormholes to bring people back, or something.“

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will reunite Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone and newcomer Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was written and directed by James Gunnwho risked losing his chance to complete his trilogy when Disney suddenly fired him in 2018 following the reappearance of a series of controversial posts published years earlier on Twitterbut the studio later backtracked and reinstated the author at the helm of the project.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023and should be anticipated by the spin-off Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Specialwhich presumably will arrive exclusively on Disney Plus in December.