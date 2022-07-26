Chris Pratt hopes to return to the MCU for the Multiverse

This weekend the San Diego Comic Con took place and attendees were able to see the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which marks the end of the James Gunn trilogy. Fans believe that we will see the death of some guardians in the film and the comments of Chris Pratt They make us think that this is true.

Since James Gunn said that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be the end of this team of guardians, many believe that some members are going to die, and everything seems to indicate that one of them would be Rocket, since the end of the last film is the funeral of Yondu and the last shot is Rocket’s face shedding a tear, which could foreshadow his fate.

In an interview with Extra, Chris Pratt said he got emotional during a screening of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer at San Diego Comic Con 2022.The music started playing, I was a mess, it hit me immediately…” Pratt said, realizing that the film they made looks extraordinary and they were able to share it with the world.

However, the actor says that in addition to being emotional, he understood that everything is coming to an endY “you must face it with gratitude”. Following this response, the interviewer asked Chris Pratt if he would return to the MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3., to which the actor replied that he would like it and everything is possible thanks to the multiversus.

According to Chris Pratt, there are currently no plans for him to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he admits anything is possible. “There’s this multiverse thing. I’m not saying I’m one, but if a character gets killed… Actually, it turns out there are these crazy ways to bring people back”. Let’s remember that this is exactly what happened with Gamora, because his character died in Avengers: Infinity War and returned in Avengers: Endgame with a variant of the multiverse.