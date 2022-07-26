Chris Hemsworth’s salary in Thor: Love and Thunder | SPORT-PLAY

Directed by Taika Waititi “Thor: Love and Thunder” is the fourth installment in the “Thor” franchise starring Chris Hemsworth. The tape presents us with the new adventure of the most powerful son of Asgard, who must face a new villain who threatens to kill all the gods.

In addition to the Australian actor, “Love and Thunder” introduces us to renowned stars like Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, whose character Jane Foster becomes Mighty Thor. Russell Crowe also appears as Zeus and Christian Bale is the villainous Gorr the God Butcher.

The Marvel tape is another success story for Marvel despite the bad reviews it has received. Although the cast of “Thor: Love and Thunder” has several Hollywood stars, the main face is still Chris Hemsworth who is world famous as Thor.

HOW MUCH DID CHRIS HEMSWORTH EARN ON “THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER”?

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Chris Hemsworth earned more than 20 million dollars for making the fourth film dedicated to the God of Thunder.

Box Office Mojo reported that the fourth installment in the “Thor” franchise has grossed more than $499 million. This means that you are close to recovering twice your investment.

The same site also revealed that for “Thor: Ragnarok”, Chris Hemsworth pocketed 15 million dollars, a rude amount compared to what he earned when debuting in “Thor”, by director Kenneth Branagh, where he barely got 150 thousand dollars.

The figures indicate that “Thor” has become one of the main gold mines for Marvel, which is why this franchise still has more time to live with one more movie.

In conversation with “Insider”, it was revealed that Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi did not know that there will be “Thor 5”. They believed that “Love and Thunder” was the end.

The truth is that Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has one more place reserved for them in Omnipotence City and on earth. Chris won’t be able to say no after the millions of dollars he gets for every Thor movie.

Waititi, who also directed “Ragnarok,” is credited with rejuvenating the series, infusing it with humor, irreverence and leaning toward a larger-than-usual metallic aesthetic.