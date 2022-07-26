Chris Brown was blown up for allegedly charging fans $ 1,000 for a photo with him

Chris Brown is on trial for charging fans $ 1,000 for a welcome meeting.

According to HotNewHipHop.com, the “With You” singer posed for photos with fans who paid a hefty price. When images started making the rounds on social media, people were quick to slam the price tag.

“I don’t know how people are so out of stardom, how to pay $ 1,000 for Chris Brown? He’s crazy, ”wrote a Twitter user. Another added, “So women pay $ 1,000 to take pictures with Chris Brown? Thing [a] waste of hard earned money. Some of you have been brainwashed and don’t realize it. “

A third chimed in: “I can’t think of a bigger waste of money than paying $ 1,000 to meet Chris Brown.”

Others, however, could not help but make jokes.

“Chris Brown should have walked me out for $ 1,000, boy, we have to take this nude photo,” social media influencer K’Hood tweeted.

Someone else said, “Those Chris Brown photos are hilarious. Lmao that he made the meeting and the greeting is worth it for his fans, even if most of the artists will give you a straight face and a picture of the peace sign ”.

Several celebrities have defended Brown.

“$ 1,000 for a memory / moment for a lifetime isn’t bad,” rapper Yung Bleu posted on his Twitter account. “You are not gone, you have no memories when you get older, the only thing you remember is paying the bills.”

1000 $ for a long memory / moment is not bad. You no longer have memories as you get older, the only thing you remember is paying the bills 😂 https://t.co/nf7RP9ZpCp – BLUE (@_YungBleu) July 21, 2022

Love and hip hopMasika Kalysha added: “Brother, I love all these photos of Chris Browns meeting and saying goodbye, ”he shared. Everyone seems happy, including Chris. More artists / celebrities should be so carefree. Give your fans a personal experience. I like to see it ”.

Fans were able to get up close and personal with the star, who posed prom-style and offered hugs. She apparently even obliged when a woman put her legs around him.

Brown has a loyal, even protective fan base, despite his troubled past. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna after an argument over another woman. He was placed on probation for five years and ordered to serve 1,000 hours of community service.

Then, in 2013, he was charged with a misdemeanor and driving without a license following a car accident in Los Angeles. The case was eventually dismissed.

In the years that followed, ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran got a restraining order against Brown. She claimed that she had threatened her in a series of violent messages, one of which she allegedly read: “Fuck, I’ll beat the shit out of you.”

He also faced rape charges in January 2019, which were later dropped, and is currently under investigation by LAPD after being accused of beating a woman during an alleged altercation at his home.

“It’s an interesting phenomenon when the celebrity type gets the better of bad behavior,” said Holly Johnson, a professor of criminology at the University of Ottawa who studies violence against women. National Post. “We see it with all kinds of men accused of rape, probably even more than partner violence.”

Despite his legal fees, Celebrity Net Worth estimates the Grammy Award winner is worth a whopping $ 50 million.

Brown is currently touring with Lil Baby through October and has upcoming shows in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Texas, California, Toronto, and more.

Newsweek has reached out to Brown’s rep for comment.