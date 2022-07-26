Chivas would have two new players to strengthen the squad for this Apertura 2022

Guadalajara needs all the help possible to be able to strengthen its team and be able to get out of the crisis of results in which it finds itself.

Chivas has suffered many blows throughout lThe last few months due to the issue of multiple injuries that many key players in Ricardo Cadena’s scheme suffered; however, they have continued with their respective recoveries and it is expected that in the coming weeks two elements will be integrated that will allow the Guadalajara squad to be strengthened.

Despite the fact that there were multiple absences from the preseason in the Pearl of the West team, until now, only Isaác Brizuela has managed to return to work to the rest of the group and even had activity in the first team, although gradually to avoid any chance of a relapse.

Nevertheless, The good news is that Ricardo Cadena could reinstate next week, or maximum in two, Jesús Angulo who recovered from a fibula fracture he suffered in May during the Repechage match against Pumas, at least this was confirmed by Fernando Giaccardi, element of the communication area of ​​the rojiblanco club .

Poll Do you think Chivas’ performance will change when Canelo returns? Do you think Chivas’ performance will change when Canelo returns? Yes, it brings a lot to the attack No, the problem is not only his absence 654 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

“He begins his week 10 of rehabilitation. The official prognosis when he was operated on for his ankle injury was 12 weeks. It has progressed well, if everything is still in order in two or three weeks maximum, it could start to have competitive activity, ”he declared on Monday, July 17 on the YouTube channel in the NotiChivas program, so his reinstatement could take place after the game against Pachuca of the weekend.

What other addition could there be soon?

Another of the injured who is en the final stretch of his recovery is Sergio Floressince the midfielder underwent surgery to treat some discomfort he had in his right knee, where the diagnosis was 10 to 12 weeks, so his incorporation to work with the first team should be in two or three more weeks .

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!