Checo Pérez has a new team in UIM E1 World Championship

The popularity of Sergio Czech Perez has been increasing since his arrival in Redbull, Well, the Mexican pilot of Formula 1has shown his ability behind the wheel on every track, becoming one of the best drivers in motorsport today.

Now, Czech Perez embark on a new off-piste adventure, as he signed up a team at the UIM E1 World Championshipan electric boat tournament, which will begin to write its history from 2023.

The team of Czech Perez will represent Mexicocompeting under the colors of the national flag, which will go on the RaceBird electric boats.

“”I am very excited at the prospect of becoming a new team owner in E1 and having a team represent Mexico in the UIM E1 World Championship. I am sure this will be a great challenge in my career and a learning experience. I’m looking forward to getting started and helping to grow the fan base in Mexico and around the world.” — Sergio Perez

Czech Perez boat (Courtesy)

The team of Mexico It will be one of the 12 places that are on the starting grid, during the first season of the championship.

“Checo and I are still very good friends since we worked together in GP2, where Checo drove for my team. In a way, it seems that things have come full circle, since I hired him as a driver and now Sergio has created his own team in E1. Not only is he an incredibly fast and talented race car driver in his own right, but he is also smart and has all the necessary attributes to become a successful team owner.”said Rodi Basso, co-founder and CEO of E1.

What is the UIM E1 World Championship?

Teams and drivers who wish to compete in the UIM E1 World Championship They will put their skills to the test at the wheel of the futuristic RaceBird boat. The 100% electric propulsion competition boat uses hydrofoil technology, which raises the boat above the surface of the water.

In this way, less of the boat is in contact with the water, greatly reducing drag and maximizing energy efficiency.

By combining hydrofoil technology and electric propulsion systems, the UIM E1 World Championship it aims to become a testing ground for clean marine solutions to be used in future electric boats.

The regatta teams will use identical boats for at least the first two seasons of the championship, after which the regulations will open up to allow teams to design and develop their own electric technologies.

The first season of UIM E1 World Championship it will be held in 2023, with more teams and the provisional schedule to be revealed in due course.

