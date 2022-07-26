Carlos Vela did not answer whether or not he would return to Chivas

The return of Carlos candle to BBVA MX Leagueespecially if it is to play in Chivas, is one of the rumors that tournament after tournament is better positioned around Mexican soccer. However, so far it remains a dream.

Candle keeps playing with him LAFC of the mlsbeyond the fact that there has been talk on some occasions of the alleged interest of clubs such as scratched, tigers either I loveddelicious. Until now, her house is still the league of USA.

Carlos Vela unanswered for his return to Chivas

the influencer Ivansfull He published an interview on his social networks Carlos candle, who questioned some things. Among them was the awkward question of whether or not he would return to Chivas at some point in his career.

The reaction of Candle It went viral, since he did not want to answer with a yes, not with a no. She simply let out a smile to say: “I have to go”, for which he left the fans of Chivas who were waiting to hear it.

It should be remembered that the former Mexican team was formed with the rojiblanco club. However, he never managed to make his professional debut playing for Chivassince after a good participation in the U-17 World Cupemigrated to Arsenal to begin his European adventure and when he left the Old continentwent to go to USA.

One of the questions that Carlos candle yes, he answered, it is whether or not he likes to play soccer. It should be remembered that on different occasions, it has been said that the Mexican prefers other sports and even he has recognized his taste for them. However, that does not affect the performance that he can have on the court.

