Calemme: “Cristiano Ronaldo-Napoli, Mendes polls: he wants the Champions League. Atletico attempt”

Editorial board26 JUL 2022 23:43

Cristiano Ronaldo look for a team. The Portuguese striker is leaving Manchester United and evaluates new destinations through his agent, Jorge Mendes. As reported by Mirko Calemme to CalcioMercato.itthe ‘dream’ of CR7and is substituting Lewandowski at Bayern, but from the Bavarian management have come, so far, only doors in the face. Mendes’ polls have touched Italy again: Ronaldo has been proposed to the Naples by De Laurentiis (with whom we were already chatted in 2018).









In order to return to play the Champions League, Ronaldo is willing to do anything, even to a substantial cut in his salary and to wear the shirts of his historical rivals Real Madrid, such as Barcelona and Athletic Madrid (hypothesis, this, still standing). A year ago, on the other hand, he was one step away from signing with City and the deal was blown only by a last-minute call from Ferguson.

The situation appears difficult to resolve, but those close to him say that the club that has the least chance of having Ronaldo in the squad in September is precisely Manchester United. The ending of the telenovela is not yet written, but Mendes, sooner or later, will extract the rabbit from the hat.